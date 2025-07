The firefighter themed playground. (Submitted photo)

EAST UNIACKE: If you’re in the Municipality of East Hants and are looking for some new places to play, one of those spots is in East Uniacke.

The East Uniacke Community Park on Charles Drive is built for everyone.

It has accessible features so everyone can join in on the fun.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

The new addition to the community was made possible through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

The municipality said they couldn’t be more excited to see the park come to life.