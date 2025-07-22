Province announces more funding for affordable housing in HRM

Rooted: Community Development Partners staff and provincial and municipal politicians cut the ribbon at an affordable housing announcement at The Crosswoods in Cole Harbour. From left:, Halifax regional Coun. Trish Purdy; J.P. Collins, Chair, Rooted; Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc; Rooted CEO Nick Russell; Leah Martin, Minister of L’Nu Affairs and MLA for Cole Harbour; Carrie Chiasson, Director of Operations, Rooted; Dylan Ward, Director of Development, Rooted; and Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams, MLA for Eastern Passage. (Province of Nova Scotia)

DARTMOUTH: Close to 100 households will have affordable homes in Halifax Regional Municipality thanks to hard work by Rooted: Community Development Partners with help from the Province.



Rooted is finishing construction on a new 18-unit complex on Circassion Drive in Cole Harbour that will include nine affordable units and is preserving another 84 affordable units with the purchase of two buildings on Gaston Road in Dartmouth.

The province helped fund both projects.



“Our government is focused on getting more people in housing, faster – and it’s working,” said Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc.

“Investments like these are both preserving and increasing affordable housing supply, and that makes life better for Nova Scotians.”

Rooted is now accepting tenants at the Circassion Drive property, called The Crosswoods, with rents for the affordable units ranging from $770 per month for one-bedroom units to $1,136 for three bedrooms.



Provincial funding included $1.4 million through the Affordable Housing Development Program and $3.1 million in funding the province manages under Canada’s National Housing Strategy initiatives

On Gaston Road, rents range from $770 per month for one-bedroom units to $1,150 per month for three bedrooms.

N.S. provided more than $11.1 million for the purchase, including an $8.9-million low-interest repayable loan and $2.2 million in grants from provincial housing funds.



At both the Cole Harbour and Dartmouth properties, people qualify for affordable housing based on gross household income.

For a one-bedroom, the maximum total income is $47,000 a year; for a two-bedroom, it is $60,000; and for a three-bedroom, it is $67,500.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams, MLA for Eastern Passage (left), well-known Dartmouth advocate Gloria McCluskey and Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc share a laugh before an affordable housing announcement in Cole Harbour today, July 22. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Quotes:

“This project demonstrates what’s possible when community values, smart, sustainable development, and public-private collaboration come together.

“Our goal is to build communities where people feel they have a space to grow and thrive. This ultimately results in greater prosperity for all.

“The Crosswoods is a milestone in the pathway towards inclusive development, setting a new standard for what affordable housing can look like in Nova Scotia.”

— Nick Russell, CEO, Rooted: Community Development Partners



Quick Facts:

– since 2023, the Province has helped create 51,352 new housing units under the Action for Housing plan

– more than 3,500 affordable and supportive housing units across the province have been enabled through government support.