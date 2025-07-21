The Laker News

News

Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in Bridgewater collision that damaged Arby’s

ByPat Healey

Jul 21, 2025 #alcohol, #Arby's, #Bridgewater, #Bridgewater Polcie Service, #speed
The heavy damage is pictured at the Arby's in Bridgewater from the collision. Bridgewater Police say alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors as the investigation continues. (Submitted/Facebook photo)

BRIDGEWATER: Police in Bridgewater say alcohol and speed may have been factors in a serious collision that left damage to the Arby’s, forcing it to close until work can be done to fix it.

In a release, Bridgewater Polcie Service said that in the early morning hours of July 20, officers who were on patrol heard a loud crash in the community’s southwest end.

Police subsequently received two 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the Bridgewater Arby’s restaurant location on Dufferin Street.

Bridgewater Fire Department and EHS responded alongside police.

Police learned that a vehicle had left the Dufferin Street roadway and crashed into the Arby’s building.

The collision caused heavy damage to both the vehicle and the restaurant’s street-facing side.

Two adult women, both from Shelburne County, were located at the scene.

They were subsequently transported to South Shore Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

“At this time it is believed that both alcohol and speed may have been factors contributing to the crash,” police said in a release.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

If you have information that you believe may assist the investigation, please contact Bridgewater Police Service’s main line at 902-543-2464.

