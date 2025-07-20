From the Firehouse – June 2025 calls

The engine from Shubenacadie Fire. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Here is a look at the fire department call numbers for the month of June for volunteer fire departments in Stewiacke and East Hants.

The departments participating and providing basic call stats (no information on calls) include; Shubenacadie fire; Lantz Fire; Enfield Fire; Uniacke & District fire; Stewiacke fire; Kennetcook fire; Enfield Fire; Nine Mile River fire; Indian Brook Fire; Elmsdale Fire; and Milford fire.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had 14 calls, including 10 mutual aid responses. In their own district, they had four calls—two for mvc and two alarm activation calls.

For the mutual aid responses, they had five to Milford fire; three to Indian Brook; one to Maitland fire; and one to Stewiacke fire.

Lantz fire responded to 21 calls last month, led by six structure fire calls.

The firefighters also heard their pagers go off for five medical calls; three alarm activations; two MVC’s; one RIT call; one brush fire; one electrical issue; and one fuel spill.

For Nine Mile River, firefighters heard the “sound of their people” 10 times, led by four mutual aid responses to a neighbouring department.

Fire crews also attended to two mvc’s; one power lines down; one medical assist; and one brush fire.

Kennetcook fire attended to four calls, led by two medical assists.

They also were paged for one woods fire and one structure fire call.

For Elmsdale fire, they responded to 23 calls, with 11 medical assists leading the way for calls.

Firefighters also went to five structure fire calls; two alarm activations; one MVC; one brush fire; one fire investigation; one power line down; and one vehicle fire.

Indian Brook fire responded to nine calls in June, with five mutual aid requests being the top number.

Four of the mutual aid calls were to Shubie fire and one to Stewiacke fire.

Calls in their own community included two MVC’s; one residential fir alarm (false alarm); and one grass fire.

For Milford Fire they had received 15 Calls in June. Out of these, eight were for Mutual Aid.

The calls consisted of four MVC’s; four Structure Fires; four Fire Alarms; a Vehicle Fire; Woods Fire; and a Gras Fire.”

Enfield fire had a busy month of June with 37 calls, led by 14 medical assists. They also had six mutual aid request calls.

Other responses included: four mvc’s; four brush fires; four alarm calls; two structure fires; and one vehicle fire.

For Stewiacke fire, their pagers toned 21 times, led by 11 medical assists.

They also attended to four mvc’s; two fire investigations; one structure fire; one mutual aid response; one spill; and one power lines down.

Uniacke & District fire responded to 32 calls in June, which was led by half the calls—16—being for medical assists.

The firefighters also rolled out the doors of the fire hall in Mount Uniacke six times for MVC’s; two public assists; two mutual aid requests; two brush fires; two alarm activations; one downed wires; and one other fire call.

