East Hants U-15 A go undefeated, capturing PEI tournament title

ByPat Healey

Jul 21, 2025 #Charlottetown, #East Hants, #East Hants Soccer, #PEI, #soccer
The East Hants Soccer U15A Boys came home with gold from a tournament in PEI on the weekend. (Submitted photo)

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: The East Hants U15 A boys understood the assignment at a tournament in Charlottetown, P.E.I this weekend.

Allowing just two goals the entire tournament (outside of penalty kick goals), the East Hants Soccer squad went undefeated in their division to place first.

That was in part due to spectacular play of Elliott Harnish and a solid defence.

The tournament was hosted by the Winsloe Charlottetown Royals Football Club.

By finishing first, that guaranteed the team would be playing for the gold medal.

In round robin play, East Hants tied Amherst 2-2 to open play.

Against the host squad, WCRFC, East Hants shut them out 7-0.

In the final round robin game, they blanked RC United, who had only lost one game all year, 1-0.

That set up a rematch between the two teams in the final.

At the end of regulation it was locked at 0-0 meaning the game would go to penalty kicks.

After four rounds of penalty kicks, East Hants came away victorious 4-1 to win the gold medal. That marked the third loss of the year to RC, two to East Hants.

