LWF U-13 Miners capture Redbird Classic

ByPat Healey

Jul 21, 2025 #baseball, #Cole Harbour Redbird Classic, #Fall River, #LWF Baseball, #LWF Miners, #Redbird Classic
The LWF U-13 Miners won the Redbird Classic in Cole Harbour over the weekend. (Submitted photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The LWF Miners were perfect this weekend.

The U-13 team competed in the Cole Harbour Redbird Classic this past weekend and came away on top.

LWF went undefeated during the round robin, and continued that in the semi-final and final.

In the semi-final they defeated Kingston by a score of 15-7.

The other semi-final saw the host Cole Harbour Gray win 12-11 over Charlottetown.

That setup the championship, which saw the Miners trounce Cole Harbour Gray 19-1 to capture the tournament championship.

