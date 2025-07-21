Vaughan finishes second in Sportsman series 100; Christensen drives to third in Legends opener during IWK 250 weekend

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction (on the right) was third in the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Superior Foundations 50 during IWK 250 Super weekend at Riverside on Friday night. Danny Chisholm, center, won the race and Owen Mahar was second. (Healey photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: It may not have been the checkered flag that Matt Vaughan wanted, but considering the closest two racers to him in the Maritime All Star Sportsman series point standings finished well behind him, he could chalk it up as a win of sorts.

With a second-place finish in the NAPA Henry’s Auto Pro 100 as part of IWK 250 Super race weekend on Friday, the Lantz wheelman of the no. 08 AEROTEC Engines hot rod increased his points lead on his fellow competitors.

Vaughan’s two closest in the points, Dylan Dowe and Joey Livingstone, finished 15th and 24th respectively in the 30-car field.

There were 31 cars attempt to qualify; one could not due to a mechanical issue.

Lynden MacDougall, who runs BUDS Speedway in Sydney, came home with the win in the no. 81.

Vaughan and MacDougall each had a good battle for several laps at the front of the field.

There were a couple of time sit looked like Vaughan had the upper hand and could get the pass done, but each time MacDougall said not so fast and managed to keep his nose out front.

The two had good hard, but clean racing, and it was a nice emotional win for MacDougall, who celebrated with family and friends in victory lane on a late Friday night.

Vaughan spoke with MacDougall before he climbed from his car about an incident where he got a bit into him and both seemed to be cool with each other knowing there was no harm or foul meant but just good hard racing.

The Matt Vaughan team on the podium. (Healey photo)

The former Fletchers Lake resident, who won the EIT Race Radios 1/2 way leader award, spoke briefly to The Laker News post-race in victory lane.

“I fought hard all night,” he said. “The car got tight about halfway.

“I’m not sure if we used it all up coming from the back or not, but we ended up with second place so we’ll take it and move on.

Vaughan was asked what he thought he needed to get by MacDougall.

“Patience,” he said.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River drove the n0. 8 machine to a 10th place finish.

Enfield’s Alex Johnson brought the no. 14 home in 12th.

Harry Ross White of Kennetcook came home in eight place in the no. 18.

Enfield’s Scott O’Neill came home in2 1st place in the no. 96 in his first visit to Riverside as a driver.

Philip Barkhouse from Beaver Bank finished in 23rd spot in the no. 99.

In the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Superior Foundations 50, the season opener for the tour after a couple of rain outs on earlier race dates, it was Danny Chisholm in victory lane.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen battled hard to bring it home in third place behind Owen Mahar who was second.

The race was an intense one that saw Chisholm and Christensen battle early on at the front before Mahar worked his way into the second-place spot on what was a hot Friday at the track.

It was evident how hot it was on a few of the drivers faces in post-race victory lane at Riverside.

The results of how our other local racers fared or a full listing of results was not available when this story was posted on July 21.