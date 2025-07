The new water access point in Walton. (East Hants photo)

WALTON: The municipality has a new boat launch.

In a post on Facebook, the Municipality of East Hants has announced there’s is a new water access point that residents can utilize.

The new boat launch is located at Lorne Smith Road in Walton.

It will allow residents and visitors to launch motorized boats.

The project was made possible through funding from the Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF).

Part of the new water access point that was just launched. (East Hants photo)