PHOTOS/VIDEO: PPC leader Bernier makes announcement in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH: The Peoples Party of Canada (PPC) had a visit to Dartmouth and Halifax by leader Maxime Bernier on Monday afternoon.

Bernier was at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth with Halifax Harbour in the background as he spoke of the PPC’s platform and an election promise about the Canadian Armed Forces.

He was joined by Sackville-Bedford Preston PPC Candidate Ryan Slaney and Michelle Lindsay, the candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour.

The Laker News was among the media there and provides this video story (see video above).

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier at an announcement with local candidates Ryan Slaney and Michelle Lindsay. (Dagley Media photo)