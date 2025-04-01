HALIFAX: Police have charged a driver for stunting on March 31 in Halifax.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., an officer with the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, inbound on Highway 102 approaching Bayers Road.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 145 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

A 19-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

In addition, the driver was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was seized.

In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.

Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe.

If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

File 25-43994