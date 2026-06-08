PHOTOS/VIDEO: Relay for Life raises more than $55,000 at Hants East Rural High

MILFORD: The warm sunshine shone down as students and the community gave back during the Relay for Life at Hants East Rural High School on Thursday June 4.
Starting off with speeches from a couple of survivors, including our own Pat Healey in memory of his dad Eric who died of stomach cancer, the event followed with the Survivors walk.
Students participated in many activities like the tug of war; three legged race; dunk tank, and more all while ensuring one member of each team was walking the track for the duration of the all day event.
At the end, students went inside the gym for the luminary ceremony and walk to cap of the 2026 Relay for Life.
It was announced at the event that the students, thanks to donations and support from community in general (residents and business) they had met and were exceeding their $55,000 goal (it stands at close to $56,500 as this is written).
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Here is our video story from the Relay for Life
Video sponsored by Strides Spa & Wellness
Video by Matt Dagley
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