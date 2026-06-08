PHOTOS/VIDEO: Relay for Life raises more than $55,000 at Hants East Rural High

Relay for Life was plenty of fun, and some of the team costumes were great as well. (Dagley Media photo)

MILFORD: The warm sunshine shone down as students and the community gave back during the Relay for Life at Hants East Rural High School on Thursday June 4.

Starting off with speeches from a couple of survivors, including our own Pat Healey in memory of his dad Eric who died of stomach cancer, the event followed with the Survivors walk.

Students participated in many activities like the tug of war; three legged race; dunk tank, and more all while ensuring one member of each team was walking the track for the duration of the all day event.

At the end, students went inside the gym for the luminary ceremony and walk to cap of the 2026 Relay for Life.

It was announced at the event that the students, thanks to donations and support from community in general (residents and business) they had met and were exceeding their $55,000 goal (it stands at close to $56,500 as this is written).

Committee chairs Sophie McEachern, Calyann Pike and Jess Peters. (Dagley Media photo)

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Here is our video story from the Relay for Life

Video sponsored by Strides Spa & Wellness

Video by Matt Dagley

(Dagley Media photo)

Cancer survivor Crystal Conway-Gottwald shares her story. (Dagley Media photo)

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(Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey speaks to the crowd as family member of someone who lost their battle with cancer, his dad. (Dagley Media photo)

Three-legged race at the Relay for Life. (Dagley Media photo)

Toon Out Cancer. (Dagley Media photo)

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A survivor thanks the students for raising so much at the Relay for Life. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

The survivors lead the survivor walk at HERH’s Relay for Life. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat does a lap at the relay joined by his new friend the HERH Tiger mascot. (Dagley Media photo)