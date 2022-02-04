Police charge Eastern Passage man with firearms offences

EASTERN PASSAGE: A 43-year-old Eastern Passage man has been charged with multiple firearms and assault-related offences following an incident late on Thursday night Feb. 3 on Cow Bay Road.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP say that at approximately 8 p.m. yesterday evening (Feb. 3), police responded to a firearm complaint at a home on Cow Bay Rd. in Eastern Passage.

Police learned that a man had pointed a firearm at another resident of the home before a physical altercation occurred.

The victim fled the home before police arrival and the home was contained while police attempted to confirm that the man was still inside the home.

Shortly after 11 p.m., after confirming that the man was still inside the home, police began negotiation attempts for the man to surrender peacefully.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured during the incident.

Jason Andrew Purdy, 43, of Eastern Passage, has been charged with the following:

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

· Uttering Threats (2 counts);

· Unlawful Confinement (2 counts);

· Pointing a Firearm (2 counts);

· Assault (4 counts);

· Unsafe Storage of a Firearm (10 counts);

· Careless Use of a Firearm (11 counts)

Purdy has been remanded into custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later today, Feb. 4.

File #: 22-14368