SOUTH RAWDON: Police say they believe vandalism done to a church overnight Feb. 11-12 in South Rawdon was hate-motivated.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesman for N.S. RCMP, said East Hants RCMP responded to the report of vandalism at Cross 3 Road in South Rawdon.

Police received the call of the vandalism at the church on Feb. 12.

Cpl. Marshall said officers learned that someone had spray painted swastikas and unknown lettering on the side of the church.

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a hate-motivated,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-197829