OAKFIELD: A 23-year-iold Halifax man is dead following an early evening single-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 in Oakfield on Feb. 17.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with Halifax District RCMP, said the motor vehicle collision (mvc) occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. and closed Hwy 2 until the wee hours as traffic reconstructionist worked and collected evidence.

Fire crews from Station 45 Fall River, Station 43 Grand Lake and Station 42 Wellington were paged to the scene. There was possible entrapment in the vehicle.

Police released fire crews from the scene at about 9:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

EHS and the Department of Public Works also attended to the scene.

Nearby residents said they heard the fire trucks responding to the scene.

Cpl. Marshall said RCMP officers learned that a car was travelling on Hwy. 2 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the car, a 23-year-old Halifax man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He said its too early in the investigation to determine if alcohol or speed played any role in the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” said Cpl. Marshall.