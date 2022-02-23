Police investigating suspicious incident involving rifle

ELMSDALE: RCMP are looking to speak with two men involved in a suspicious incident at McNeill’s Shell on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers received a report of two men in a black Nissan Frontier who appeared to be handling a rifle in the front seat of the vehicle. The incident occurred at around 2 p.m.

“The caller became concerned when the men attempted to conceal their activities upon seeing they were being observed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the vehicle had no license plate attached, but there was an orange traffic cone and a folding aluminum ladder in the bed of the truck.

“Officers made patrols of the area but the truck was not located,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said East Hants RCMP are looking to speak to the men driving this truck.

If anyone has information on the identities of these men, please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.