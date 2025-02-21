Police looking for woman wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

HALIFAX: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Lynnisha Downey, 32, from the Halifax Regional Municipality, is wanted and facing charges of Assault (two counts), Being at Large Without Excuse and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Downey is described as 5-foot-0, 135 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Downey, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lynnisha Downey is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 19-47339