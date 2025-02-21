From a release

HALIFAX: On Thursday, New Democrats forced debate on the government’s proposed sweeping changes to the rules of the Legislature with a late-night filibuster.

NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender called the Houston government’s attempt to silence opposition members and limit debate on issues impacting Nova Scotians the latest anti-democratic measure in the Conservatives’ playbook.

“All Nova Scotians deserve to have their voices heard, regardless of how they voted. Opportunities to debate and question government policies are an important part of how our democracy works,” said Chender.

“We’ve seen where Tim Houston’s priorities lie this session. He’s creating laws and putting forward changes that are about consolidating power and removing oversight of independent offices that protect the public’s interests.”

“New Democrats will continue to use every tool at our disposal to hold this government accountable and to force debate on the important issues facing all Nova Scotians.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

In just the first four days of the legislative session, Houston has tabled laws that would give him the power to hide Auditor General reports from the public, remove long-standing protections of land and water, strip municipal powers, and consolidate power in the Premier’s office.

“This is bad for Nova Scotians, who deserve a government that puts them and their priorities first,” said Chender.

“Rather than provide solutions to make homes affordable or primary care that people can rely on, Houston’s focus is on silencing the voices of Nova Scotians by dramatically limiting debate and restricting public participation in the decisions that affect them most.”