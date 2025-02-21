DARTMOUTH: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a man with multiple firearms offences following the execution of a search warrant in Dartmouth.

Yesterday afternoon, Feb. 19, in relation to an ongoing investigation, RCMP officers, with the assistance of the HRD Community Action Response Team and the Halifax Regional Police Emergency Response Team, safely arrested a 35-year-old man outside a Main St. business.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a residence on Garnett St., where they seized a loaded handgun.

Jarrem Gallant, of Toronto and formerly of Dartmouth, has been charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device (Over Capacity Magazine)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (Over Capacity Magazine)

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Obtained by the Commission of an Offence

Possession Contrary to Firearm Prohibition Order (four counts)

Gallant was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 20.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team – Eastern Region.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms or other criminal activity in the Halifax Regional Municipality is encouraged to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File: 25-21778