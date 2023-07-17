Police receiving increase in driving complaints as summer arrives

ELMSDALE: With summer’s arrival so has the increase in driving complaints, say East Hants RCMP.

Acting S/Sgt. Scott MacRae said that police remind motorists to focus on diving safely and nothing else when behind the wheel.

“Put away your cell phones, drive according to the weather conditions and be cognitive of other drivers,” said Acting S/Sgt. MacRae.

“We are seeing an increase in speeding, cell phone use and aggressive driving.”

He said increased enforcement initiatives are ongoing by police officers in East Hants.

“It is every driver’s responsibility to contribute to road safety,’ he said.

Acting S/Sgt. MacRae said local police have found that vehicle collisions have increased due to the extra volume of drivers on our roadways.