WINDSOR JUNCTION: A police spokesperson gave some information relating to police presence on Saturday and Sunday July 15-16 in Windsor Junction, although light in details.

Residents in the community posted on a community Facebook page about seeing police all day Saturday—marked and unmarked vehicles, along with yellow caution tape around the location, across from the turn around just down from the pet supplies store.

The police activity was seen on Sunday as well, with less vehicles. Tow trucks were reportedly on scene as well.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with Halifax District RCMP confirmed police were active at the site in relation to an investigation. He didn’t say much more.

“RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a home on Windsor Junction Rd. in Windsor Junction in relation to an ongoing investigation,” he said.

He said the investigators continue with the investigation.

Cpl. Tremblay also told The Laker News that a news release will be issued at a later date.