Police searching for missing urn stolen in Upper Rawdon break-in

UPPER RAWDON: East Hants District RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find an urn stolen in a break-in.

On December 30, 2021, police responded to a report of a break-in at a home in Upper Rawdon.

A number of items were stolen including a laptop, a television and jewelry. However one item is of particular importance to the homeowner.

The missing Urn. 9RCMP photo)

During the break-in an urn containing the homeowner’s son’s ashes was stolen.

Police and the family are asking that anyone with information on this incident or anyone who knows where the urn may be, to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2021-1927437