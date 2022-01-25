Public’s help sought by police in identifying Lower Sackville suspects

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who committed a break and enter into a business in Lower Sackville on Jan. 23.

At approximately 5:25 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress into a business near the 500 block on Sackville Drive.

The two suspects were captured on video surveillance. One person is described wearing dark green shirt, gray pants, black hat and blue jeans and having black hair.

The second suspect is describe as wearing all black clothing. Both suspects were carrying backpacks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-420-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2022-9102