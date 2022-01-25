HALIFAX: There are five deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the province on Jan. 25, four of them in people who live in the Central Zone (HRM area).

N.S. also reported 11 new hospital admissions and nine discharges. They have 492 new-lab confirmed cases as well.

The five deaths are as follows:

— a woman in her 70s in Central Zone

— a man in his 80s in Central Zone

— a man in his 80s in Central Zone

— a man in his 80s in Central Zone

— a woman in her 80s in Eastern Zone.



“Today we lost five more Nova Scotians to this virus, and I offer my deepest condolences to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This virus has taken a lot from us, but we must stay vigilant.

“We need to slow down our activities, get vaccinated when we can whether that’s a first, second or booster dose and strictly follow the public health measures in place. Our actions will protect ourselves and each other.”

There are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 15 people in ICU. The age range of those in hospital is 0-100 years old. The average age is 68, and the average length of stay of people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is seven days.“This is another very sad day and I send my sympathies to the loved ones of the five Nova Scotians who died,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “This has been a difficult two years for all Nova Scotians. I continue to ask for people’s patience, understanding and cooperation.

“Please respect the public health restrictions and get vaccinated to help slow the spread of this virus.”



Of the 92 people in hospital, 89 were admitted during the Omicron wave.



The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

— 17 (18.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

— 55 (59.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

— 3 (3.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated

— 17 (18.5 per cent) are unvaccinated.



It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:— 92 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care— 120 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.Vaccine Coverage:As of January 24, 2,048,961 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 90.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 83.3 per cent have received their second dose.As well, 46.8 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 9.6 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.Cases and Testing:On January 24, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,154 tests. An additional 492 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.There are 234 cases in Central Zone, 62 cases in Eastern Zone, 80 cases in Northern Zone and 116 cases in Western Zone.As of today, there are an estimated 4,250 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.