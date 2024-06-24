Police seeking public’s help in stolen pickup truck investigation

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a stolen pickup truck from Mount Uniacke.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that on June 14 police were advised that a pickup truck was stolen from the car pool parking lot in Mount Uniacke sometime overnight.

“The keys had been left hidden in the vehicle and it contained thousands of dollars worth of tools,” said Const. Burns.

As the investigation began, Const. Burns said, it was learned that the truck had been involved in a collision in Halifax at approximately 4 am, several hours prior to the report.

“The driver had fled the scene before Halifax Regional Police arrived on scene,” he said.

Const. Burns said the truck was towed and processed.

East Hants RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.