“It’s a fitting end.” LARA wraps up with donation to Turf Field project

FALL RIVER: It was a perfect way to wrap up the Lockview Area Ratepayers Association (LARA).

LARA had been looking for a way to support the community with what they had left in their bank account to then be able to close the volunteer ratepayers group once and for all.

Mike Creighton and Steve Boyce presented Turf Field committee chairwoman Rita Nigam with a cheque for a little over $19,000. That was all that was left in the volunteer organization’s bank account, to help the multi-sport field reach its touchdown line.

The two thought the HRM Northern Suburban Turf Field was the perfect project to do that, so they made a donation to the project.

With the donation the turf field is now close to reaching its $213,000 community donation goal.

The community outgrew LARA, which began in 1983 or thereabouts, said Creighton, so it was time to wrap it up.

“We had a bunch of money that we were looking for a good project and cause to put the money into, and the Turf Field seemed to be the perfect thing to support,” said Creighton.

“So we did.”

Creighton said it was part of LARA’s mandate to support projects that improved the quality of life in the community.

“This fit the bill perfectly,” he said.

The cheque is presented. (Healey photo)

Boyce, who grew up right across the street from LHS, said it means everything to be able to give back to the community.

Like Creighton, he has been involved with LARA and things in the community, such as Lockview where his wife taught for a few years.

“Anything we can do for the community is great,” he said. “Like Mike said, we had some money leftover, and this is a fabulous cause and it’s great for the community.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to help out.”

Creighton summarized LARA’s impact on the community, and it’s ability to support projects like the Turf Field. LARA had supported the tennis courts on Lockview Road; the playground in St. Andrews Village; got the bridge built over locks; benches; lobbied for street lights; central sewage system; sidewalks; and more in the area.

“It’s a perfect ending to an outfit that did a whack of good in the community,” he said.