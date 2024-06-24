From the Firehouse – May 2024

Brought to you by:

MILFORD: It was a busy May for several local volunteer fire departments.

Here’s a look at calls for departments that are participating and have provided information.

For this month that includes: Milford fire; Nine Mile River fire; Stewiacke fire; Enfield fire; Elmsdale fire; Shubenacadie fire; and Uniacke & District fire.

Nine Mile River fire responded to six calls last month, led by three mutual aid responses to neighbouring communities.

They also heard the tones for two mvc’s and one grass fire.

For Milford Fire they received 16 Emergency Calls in May, seven of which were for Mutual Aid responses.

The calls consisted of four Motor Vehicle Collisions; two Medicals, two Commercial Fire Alarms, two Grass Fires; a Controlled Burn; Assistance to EHS; a Residential Fire Alarm; Arcing Power Line; a Residential Structure Fire; and a Vehicle Fire.

The Department and Members want to thank everyone that has supported them using the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50.

A reminder for everyone to please ensure you check the Fire Restrictions website at Fire restrictions – Government of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Burning is not allowed between 8am and 2pm. Provincial Restrictions are updated by County; daily at 2pm.”

Elmsdale Fire heard the “sounds of their people” 19 times in May, led by seven medical assists. There was also three MVC’s; three MVC on Hwy 102 south bound; two fire investigations; two alarm activations; one illegal burn; and one structure fire.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they responded to nine mutual aid calls among their 16 for the month.

That tally also included three medical assists; one grass fire; one nuisance; one mvc; one medical/jaw.

The mutual aid responses were as follows: To Milford: one vehicle fire; one wires down; one MVC; one alarm call.

To Indian Brook for one dumpster fire; one alarm activation; and one electrical fire.

To Maitland Fire for one medical assist and one woods fire.

Uniacke & District Fire had 32 responses last month, with 22 of them for medical assists.

They also heard their pagers go off for three MVC’s; three fire investigations; two vehicle fires; one illegal burn; and one fire alarm.

For Stewiacke Fire, they saw 17 calls, with medical assists leading the way at seven. There was also three mvc’s; two grass fires; two mutual aid requests; one passenger vehicle fire; one fire investigation; and one commercial fire alarm.

The department wished to thank everyone that attended their 80th Anniversary Open House . It was a great turn out.

Enfield Fire attended to 27 calls in May, with 12 of them being for medical assists.

Firefighters also responded to six mvc’s; six mutual aid requests; two brush fires; and one alarm activations.

You can support your local volunteer fire department by purchasing N.S. Firefighter Raffle 50/50 tickets at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsfd .

