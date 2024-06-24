PHOTOS/VIDEO: Crowds turn out for Uniacke Firefighter Fair

[adrotat banner=”111″]

MOUNT UNIACKE: Smiling faces and high fives from those along the Uniacke Firefighter fair parade route greeted those participants in the parade on Saturday morning June 22.

The crowds lined the road from the Uniacke District school right to the Uniacke & District Fire department and the firefighter fair grounds under partly sunny skies, but cool weather.

There was Sparky the fire dog; fire trucks from Station 48 Beaver Bank, and Gore to name a couple; RCMP from Mount Uniacke (East Hants); a horse; MLAs for the Uniacke area; antique truck from Eldon Hebb, a councillor with East Hants; the Top Coat Auto car; the Girl Guides; MP Kody Blois, his wife and their family dog; amongst some of the highlights for the parade.

Many young kids were excited from the first sound of the siren of the fire truck as it rounded the corner up by the old train track crossing right to the final siren at the end of the parade, which took approximately 35 minutes from start to finish.

Once the parade finished, people all made their way to the ticket booth and canteen lining up waiting for the fair to officially open for the day.

In a great show of support an anonymous supporter gave the fire department $2,500 to cover the costs of the fair rides that the department owned so those ones only were free of charge.

Some young kids along the parade route wave to the camera. (Healey photo)

Organizers were very happy with the big crowd turnout for the event, one they began planning for in January.

The only downside to the event is that due to the burn ban for Hants County the fireworks set for June 21 had to be postponed, and they’re working on a new date in the future for them.

Here is our video story:

Video sponsored by Uniacke & District Fire.

Video shot by Dagley Media

https://www.dagleymedia.com

MLAs Brad Johns and John A. MacDonald (seen waving in the photo) in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

The West Hants Warriors were in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Uniacke & District Fire walk the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

A horse in the parade brought smiles to many kids. (Dagley Media photo)

MP Kody Blois. (Dagley Media photo)

The Uniacke Fire express was a popular ride at the fair. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)