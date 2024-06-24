Youths involved in suspicious Elmsdale incident identified: police

ELMSDALE: Two youths who were involved in a suspicious incident near an elementary school on Sunday night.

East Hants RCMP responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. to a report of two people, wearing tactical gear and believed to be carrying firearms, walking towards a school on McMillan Dr.

The incident prompted a response from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the deployment of specialized equipment such as drones.

Officers at the scene cleared several locations and structures in the area near the school, but did not locate anyone matching the description of the suspects.

Through the course of the investigation, two Elmsdale youths were identified as being involved in the incident.

Officers learned that the youths were going to play with airsoft guns near the school grounds, but quickly returned home when they realized their behaviour was suspicious in nature.

The RCMP is reminding the public that replica firearms can easily be mistaken for real weapons by residents and responding officers.

File # 2024-873077