FALL RIVER: Post-secondary universities and students are being applauded for being as adaptive as they have been with the impacts COVID-19 have brought their learning, the Minister of Advanced Education said.

Brian Wong, the MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, was answering a question Jan. 13 following cabinet meetings in a phone interview with The Laker News.

“There’s a lot of impact on post-secondary schools directly affecting students,” said Wong. “Universities are doing their best to try to accommodate students.

“We’re very proud of our students, the way that they’ve been able to pivot and adapted in order to go on line.”

He said the current situation isn’t exactly where they expected to be or wanted to be.

“In general, we’re all doing the best that we can,” he said. “We’re very proud of our students and what they’ve been able to accomplish so far.”

Wong said his department is in constant contact with the post-secondary sector and the Department of Health and Wellness to see their needs.

“The universities are always top of mind for us,” said Wong.

“Every institution has different needs, so like I say, there’s constant conversations.”