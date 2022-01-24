HALIFAX: At the Jan. 13 presser with media following a cabinet meeting, Premier Tim Houston answered questions asked by media.

The Laker News was among the reporters who did get to ask a question of the Premier during the time allotted before Ministers met with the media to answer questions on a variety of topics.

We asked the Premier what his thoughts were on Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos’ suggestion of a mandatory vaccination policy that would be under the authority of each province and territory.

We also asked if Nova Scotia was considering going this route.

VIDEO: (Video edited by Dagley Media)