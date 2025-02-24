HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston and N.S. AG Kim Adair (down below the premier’s statement).

“I understand that the original proposed changes to the Auditor General Act came out of a scan that looked to modernize the office by looking at best practices around Canada.

“This scan identified a variety of practices used across the country. There was never any intention on my part to change the existing Auditor General.



After discussions with the Nova Scotia Auditor General and her team, I am no longer supporting the proposed amendments. This afternoon, I asked the legislature to withdraw them.

“Sometimes things become something that they weren’t intended to be, and I believe this is the case with the Auditor General-related amendments.”



“I have nothing but respect for the Auditor General and look forward to continuing our working relationship. This is why we’ve increased funding for that office in this year’s budget.

“As always, we remain focused on what is in the best interests of Nova Scotians and believe an open and accountable government is part of that.”

The AG also issued a statement.

“We appreciate that Premier Tim Houston is withdrawing the amendments to the Auditor General Act,” Auditor General Kim Adair said Monday.

“We’re thankful that we had the opportunity to sit down with the Premier and his team for a very productive exchange this afternoon.”

The groundswell of support for the work of the office has been overwhelming and appreciated since the Bill was first tabled a week ago.

“And now we look forward to getting back to work; focusing on producing impactful audit reports for the people of Nova Scotia.”