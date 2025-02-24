MAIN PHOTO: Abbi Gaudry of the Dal Tigers (left) stretches out to leap over one of the hurdles at the AUS Track & Field championship. Gaudry of Windsor Junction won three gold medals from her weekend of events. She will now get to go to U Sport nationals. (Fran Harris photo/AUS FB)

SAINT JOHN, N.B.: One couldn’t blame Abbi Gaudry if she had to leave some luggage behind in Saint John, N.B. on the weekend.

That’s because she was bringing home some extra hardware from the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) track & field championship.

The Windsor Junction product won three gold medals for her Dalhousie women’s track and field team at the AUS track & field championship.

The event, hosted by the UNB REDS, was being held at the Irving Oil Field House in Saint John.

Gaudry, a Lockview High alum, proved unstoppable, clinching gold in the women’s 60-metre hurdles.

That position saw her edge out Moncton’s Caroline Gagnon and UNB’s Allison Dewar.

She doubled down on her dominance with a win in the women’s pentathlon, amassing 3,413 points.

And not to be out done, she added another medal.

Gaudry took home gold in the women’s long jump, finishing ahead of teammate Maja Husain and UNB’s Lexie Shannon.

With the gold medals she also punched her ticket to compete at the U-Sport track & field championship, scheduled for March 6-8 at Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse in Windsor, Ont.

Gaudry and Moncton’s Max Mazerolle were named the female and male Championship Meet MVPs.