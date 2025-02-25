LOWER SACKVILLE: The Cobequid Food Security Network is excited to announce a pop-up market will be open at Knox United Church in Sackville.

The aim of the pop-up market is to improve access to affordable food in the community.

On Saturday, March 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. residents are invited to stop by for fresh fruit, vegetables, canned goods and select pantry items.

Produce will be selling for $1 a pound and e-Transfer will be available.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Cobequid Food Security Network is a coalition of organizations advocating to eliminate food insecurity, create opportunities for dignified access to nutritious meals and enhance community collaboration.

Their work began in October 2022 as a response to the increasing food security crisis. Since that time, over 18,000 people have been supported.

By the Numbers in 2024: 6054 meals; 621 gift cards valued at $13,725

Frozen Soup Project provided 9700 servings plus 1630 through the School Soup Program