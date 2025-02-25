RCMP arrests five, executes search warrant in Colchester County

COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County have arrested five people and executed a search warrant in West New Annan.

On February 20, in relation to an ongoing voyeurism investigation, RCMP officers, assisted by the RCMP Emergency Response Team, safely arrested four men and one woman at a home on Hwy. 246.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the residence.

They seized cell phones, laptops, a pistol, a shotgun, a loaded rifle, ammunition, body armour, correctional services uniforms, methamphetamine pills and tannerite pellets.

Leland Lance Lynds, 55, of West New Annan, has been charged with:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (three counts)

Contravention of Storage Regulations (three counts)

Possession Contrary to a Prohibition Order (six counts)

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Colby Alexander Keating, 28, of Central New Annan, has been charged with:

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon or Restricted Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Lynds was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Truro Provincial Court on February 26.

Keating was held in custody and released on conditions by the courts. He will appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 2.

A 66-year-old man of West New Annan was issued a summary offence ticket under the Body Armour Control Act of Nova Scotia for possessing body armour.

The remaining two people who were arrested, a 43-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were released on conditions.

All three are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

File # 2025-186604