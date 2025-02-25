Province introducing legislation to remove barriers to trade

HALIFAX: Legislation introduced February 25, will help remove barriers to trade and investment between Nova Scotia and other Canadian provinces and territories that reciprocate.



The Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act is the first of its kind in the country.

It will help foster an environment of mutual recognition of goods, services and labour mobility across all sectors.



“We want other provinces and territories to know that Nova Scotia is open for business; we’re ready to partner with other Canadian jurisdictions who are ready to do business with us,” said Premier Tim Houston, also the Minister of Trade. “This legislation just makes sense.

“It will allow goods and services to be sold in Nova Scotia without further testing or red tape and puts trust in other provinces and territories that have appropriate requirements to keep people safe.”

The act specifically addresses:

– goods manufactured and produced in a reciprocating province or territory will be treated the same as those produced locally in Nova Scotia

– this will eliminate any additional fees or testing requirements for goods from these provinces and territories

– service providers and licensees that are properly certified or licensed in a reciprocating province will be recognized as if they are licensed in Nova Scotia

– this ensures that businesses providing services can operate across provincial borders without the burden of additional licensing or certification.

“Premier Houston is leaving no stone unturned in supporting and protecting our economy and our people. He is leading the charge for Nova Scotia.

“And this internal trade bill is an example of his leadership on the national stage.

“While the tariff threat is a very serious situation with severe consequences, like many challenges, it has also opened up a new dialogue between government and business that will lead to meaningful change.”

— Darren Czech, CEO, Cherubini Group of Companies



Quick Facts:

– interprovincial exports contribute about 17 per cent of Nova Scotia’s gross domestic product

– interprovincial exports make up about half of Nova Scotia’s total exports (about 48 per cent of all goods and services)

– in 2023, the value of Nova Scotia’s interprovincial exports was nearly $29 billion

– one-third of Canadian businesses participated in internal trade by buying or selling goods across provincial or territorial borders

– more than $530 billion worth of goods and services moves across provincial and territorial borders every year – equal to 20 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product