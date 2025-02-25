Beaver Bank youth charged in Lwr. Sackville bus terminal stabbing

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 16-year-old Beaver Bank youth has been charged following a stabbing at a bus terminal in Lower Sackville.

RCMP say they were advised on Feb. 24 of a stabbing that took place at the Cobequid Road bus terminal.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an altercation at the bus terminal involving about 15 people.

One of the people was believed to have been stabbed.

All those involved had dispersed and left the scene in vehicles before officers arrived.

Responding officers located one of the vehicles nearby and conducted a traffic stop.

The youth passenger was observed to be suffering from a stab wound.

Officers immediately administered first aid and the youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by EHS.

Those involved in the incident are known to one other, and it is not believed to be a random act.

At approximately 8 p.m., a 16-year-old youth was safely arrested at a home in Beaver Bank.

The youth is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Failure to Comply with Order.

They were held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on Feb. 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 25-26527