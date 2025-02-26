HALIFAX: Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette will introduce the Efficiency Program Expansion Act, a bill aimed at expanding energy efficiency programs to small landlords, allowing them to make greener energy choices and pass cost savings down to tenants.

“Many small landlords want to improve energy efficiency in their buildings, but the upfront costs

can be a major barrier,ˮ said Mombourquette.

“This bill will give them access to the same government programs available to homeowners, making it easier to invest in upgrades that lower energy bills and improve housing affordability for tenants.ˮ

The bill will help small landlords implement cost-saving measures such as better insulation, heat pumps, and other energy-efficient upgrades.

These improvements will not only reduce energy costs for tenants but also contribute to Nova Scotiaʼs broader environmental goals by cutting emissions and improving overall energy efficiency in rental housing.

“With the cost of living rising, tenants need relief,ˮ Mombourquette added. “By expanding access to efficiency programs, weʼre helping both tenants and landlords save money while making rental housing more sustainable.ˮ