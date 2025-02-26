HRM urge residents to take part in social media survey

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is doing a survey on social media as part of their process to see if they will move from X to Bluesky.

The survey comes after council asked for a staff report at a recent meeting.

As Social media is constantly evolving, HRM said it is looking to better understand where residents are most active.

ADVERTISEMENT:

By completing a short survey (will take less than 10 minutes), you can help ensure we’re sharing municipal information and engaging with you, and other residents, in the most effective way.

The survey will remain open until Monday, March 10, 2025 at 11:59 p.m.

The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/hfxsocial