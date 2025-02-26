Heavy rain, wind expected in N.S. Thursday into Friday

FALL RIVER: A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday for parts of HRM, including Fall River.

The statement is calling for rain, at times heavy, and strong winds, are expected.

The frozen ground has reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

The weather statement is for Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia with a total rainfall of between 20 to 30 millimetre but locally higher amounts are possible.

The maximum wind gusts are forecasted to be southerly 60 to 80 km/h, with locally higher gusts possible.

The storm is expected to hit between Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Similar events in the past have led to: – hazardous driving conditions from water ponding and pooling on roadways – localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

A few hours of snow is expected for most areas prior to the precipitation switching over to rain.

Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris in advance of this system.

Mild temperatures accompanying the rain and wind will lead to significant snowmelt and excessive runoff.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.