Province announces funding for industries to move towards cleaner fuels

HALIFAX: The province is now taking applications for the Clean Fuels Fund, which helps industries, businesses and communities switch to low-carbon and renewable fuels.



“We’re moving toward a cleaner, greener Nova Scotia, and our industries are making the move with us,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“The Clean Fuels Fund will help us transition from fossil fuels, getting us closer to our net-zero target by 2050.”



The fund helps replace traditional fuels with cleaner fuels for heating, transportation and industrial processes.

Options include biofuels and biomass from forestry waste products, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

Eligible projects include:– studies supporting the adoption of clean fuels– existing facilities and operations ready for implementation of clean fuel use– new infrastructure to facilitate clean fuel adoption.The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on October 8.The Clean Fuels Fund is a commitment in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.

The plan aims to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all Nova Scotians.

It includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, switch to clean energy and transportation, create a clean economy, make homes and buildings energy efficient and able to stand up to the impacts of climate change, and help Nova Scotians adapt to the changing climate.

– $3 million is available for eligible projects in 2024-25

– recipients can get 75 per cent of project costs covered if their costs are $500,000 or less; 50 per cent if their costs are more than $500,000

– the fund started in 2023-24 with $3 million for seven ready-to-launch projects in a quick-start stream

– the Clean Fuels Fund advances action 60 under Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth