HALIFAX: EHN Canada proudly offers evidence-based trauma and addiction programs for the unique needs of active service members, veterans, first responders and healthcare providers at nationwide facilities dedicated to the treatment of members of this community.

From April 29th, as the next step in aligning their treatment programs across the country, these specialized treatment facilities will be known as EHN Guardians, offering a safe space for sharing thoughts and experiences without judgment or stigma.

According to Canada.ca, 44% of service members, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers had experienced symptoms consistent with anxiety or depression at some point.

Trauma, addiction, and mental illness affect service members, veterans and frontline workers differently than they do civilians.

The experts at EHN Guardians will take the experience of service members, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers into account as they help develop the skills needed to build the foundation for a successful, lasting recovery.

The trauma they’ve experienced in the line of duty predisposes them to life-changing struggles with PTSD, addiction, depression, and anxiety. EHN Guardians’ evidence-based treatments address the unique struggles of this community, including moral injury and occupational stress injury (OSI), (long-term emotional and psychological issues experienced by individuals working in fields where being exposed to traumatic or high-stress situations is a regular part of the job) as well as any associated substance use disorders.

A Safe-Space For Healing

At EHN Guardian facilities, service members, veterans and first responders who are undergoing treatment will join colleagues who understand what they are going through and become their teammates and cheerleaders. EHN Guardians’ specialized services offer a lifeline to those in need.

Immersed in a culture that holds valour in such high esteem, it can be difficult for service members and veterans, in particular, to admit they need help and to find the right mental health services.

Most rehabilitation centres take a one-size-fits-all approach to mental health services and fail to address service members’ distinct concerns and circumstances.

By providing comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs, EHN Guardians’ specialized facilities help veterans, and first responders address the root causes of their PTSD and addiction.

Through a holistic approach, which includes therapy, counselling, and support, EHN Guardians empowers individuals to regain control of their lives and find renewed purpose.

EHN Guardians’ Coast to Coast Network

EHN Guardians Gateway Peterborough, Ontario

Peterborough, Ontario EHN Guardians Atlantic Nictaux, Nova Scotia

Nictaux, Nova Scotia EHN Guardians Nanaimo Nanaimo, BC

“These individuals experience trauma and grief that the average person is incapable of understanding, making treatment and recovery especially difficult.

“EHN Guardians knows that our service members, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers require specialized support. Members of these professions have larger challenges with PTSD and substance use than the general population. Our facilities across the country provide high quality, medically excellent treatment programs specifically for these groups.

“EHN Guardians has exclusive facilities for members of this community where they can focus on healing from PTSD and any co-occurring substance use or other mental health concerns.

“Addiction and mental health treatment can be life-changing, enabling an individual to manage crippling PTSD symptoms and become engaged in family life once again through the programs offered at EHN Guardians facilities is invaluable.

“Folks in these communities are constantly asked to help others, EHN Guardians answer the question as to where they can go if they are in need of help.”

Colette Currin, Counsellor and National Director of Military, Veterans & First Responders at EHN Canada