OAKFIELD: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the recreational water quality advisory has been lifted at Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth and Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield.

These are supervised beaches.

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches during July and August.

Previous test results showed high bacteria levels in the water.

However followup tests show the water is once again within Health Canada guidelines.

