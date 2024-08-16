MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A Common-Sense Conservative government will see more Canadians bringing home their hard-earned pay as a result of planned tax cuts that will be “big and bold” the leader of the Conservative Party said during a stop in Middle Sackville.

Pierre Poilievre was at the Local 83 Carpenters Millwright and Allied Workers Union Hall in Middle Sackville on Thursday morning Aug. 15 during his last day in the region.

After being introduced, Poilievre spoke enthusiastically to the employees for a short speech before doing one-on-one with the media that were there.

One of those media who had the opportunity for an interview was The Laker News.

An employee at the Local 83 Carpenters Millwrights and Allied Workers shakes hands with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as he arrives. (Healey photo)

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre provides a short speech during a stop at the Local 83 Carpenters Union on Thursday morning in Middle Sackville. (Healey photo)

Poilievre was asked what concerns he was hearing during visits to Kings-Hants with Candidate Joel Hirtle and in the Beaver Bank/Windsor Junction area where he joined Carroll for a visit at Aerotec Engines on Windgate Drive.

“After nine years of (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau people can’t afford to eat, heat or house themselves,” he said in answering the question. “Housing costs have doubled. Inflation has been the worst in for at least 40 years.

“There’s people lining up at food banks which are running out of food, and people have never seen life so miserable and impoverished as it is after nine years of Trudeau.

“Here we are in Halifax, 35 homeless encampments, unheard of. People here have never seen anything like it,” he continued.

“Some people are calling those homeless encampments Trudeau towns.

“We need to end that by bringing home a country where hard work pays off with affordable food and homes and safe neighborhoods. “

CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre shakes hands with a Carpenters Union employee. (Healey photo)

Poilievre was asked what some concrete things are Nova Scotians and Maritimers alike could expect that would impact their daily lives if he was elected when the federal election takes place. A federal election is expected by October 2025 but could happen sooner.

“Axe the Carbon tax to bring home lower prices, secondly cap government spending and cut waste to bring down deficits, inflation and interest rates,” said Poilievre.

“Thirdly build the homes by requiring municipalities speed up and lower the cost of building permits to build 15 per cent more per year as a condition of getting federal funds.

“Those are just three examples of concrete things we will do to make this a country where hard work earns you a powerful paycheck that buys affordable food, gas, and homes and safe neighborhoods.”

In our last question to him, Poilievre was asked what actions he would take in his first 100 days as Prime Minister if Canadians chose him.

“Axe the carbon tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime,” he said.

“Those are our four top priorities.

“And at the same time, we’re going to design a big, bold, bring it home tax cut to lower the tax burden on workers savings and making stuff in Canada so that we have more jobs and better paychecks for our people.”

Sackville-Preston-Bedford Conservative candidate Dave Carroll introduced CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre to the crowd. (Healey photo)

During his meet-and-greet with employees at the Carpenters Local 83 Union at their offices in Middle Sackville, he told the crowd a Common-Sense Conservative government will do more to help employees like them.

“We will cut income tax, so your hard-working members bring back more of their hard-earned paycheques and hard work pays off once again,” said Poilievre to applause from the crowd.

“We’ll fix the budget by capping spending, cutting waste, to bring down deficits, inflation, and interest rates. And we’ll build the homes, or more likely you’ll build the homes.”

Poilievre pointed the blame squarely at the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for new housing starts falling far below Canada’s rate of population growth, rising inflation, and for allowing repeat criminal offenders out on the streets.

Waverley’s Dave Carroll, the CPC Candidate for the new federal district of Sackville-Preston-Bedford (which includes the Fall River/Waverley/Windsor Junction/Beaver Bank areas), introduced Poilievre to the union workers before he gave his short speech.