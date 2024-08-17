From a press release
WINDSOR JUNCTION/KENNETCOOK: Two Canadian Olympians from East Hants and Windsor Junction that medalled at the Paris 2024 Olympics could earn some extra money through sponsored social media posts on Instagram.
Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook and Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction both earned bronze medals for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sanford won in boxing and MacKenzie in C-2, 500 metres with partner Katie Vincent.
According to an analysis from CanadaSportsBetting.ca, the two could have earned a little extra based on their social media accounts.
In a release, the analysts say that after the 2024 Olympics concluded, they collected and analyzed social media accounts of the Canadian Olympic winners to find out who are the athletes with the largest Instagram following.
With his 4,215 followers on Instagram as of Aug. 15, Sanford could have earned $58 in sponsored social media posts.
It placed him 37th on the list of Canadian athletes
Meanwhile, MacKenzie with 2,152 followers would have been able to earn $29 through social media sponsored posts.
That has her at 44th place out of 49 athletes on the list.
Vincent, MacKenzie’s teammate in C-2, was only listed on the list for her C-1, 200 metres gold medal.
With 6,217 followers, she could earn $85 extra through sponsored social media posts.
CanadaSportsBetting.ca said they also tried to find out how much they could potentially earn from sponsored posts on Instagram in comparison to how much they should get paid from the Athlete Excellence Fund for their medals.
According to the results of our analysis:
- Alysha Newman (Bronze medal winner, Pole Vault) is the Canadian Olympic winner with the largest Instagram following – she has over 738 949 followers and she could potentially earn $10,129 CAD (=$7,389 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post; in comparison, Newman is expected to get $10,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for her bronze medal
- Félix Auger-Aliassime (Bronze medal winner, Tennis Mixed Doubles) is in second place with 552 000 followers – he could potentially earn $7,568 CAD (= $5,521 USD) per a sponsored post and just like Newman, he is expected to get $10,000 CAD from AEF for his bronze medal
- Andre De Grasse (Gold, 4x100m Relay) is in third place with 423 429 followers – he could potentially earn $5,804 CAD (=$4,234 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post ; in comparison, De Grasse is expected to get $20,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for his gold medal
- Summer McIntosh (3 Gold + 1 Silver, Swimming events) is in fourth place with 316 442 followers – she could potentially earn $4,337 CAD (=$3,164 USD) and she is expected to get $75,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for all of her medals
- Brandie Wilkerson (Silver, Beach Volleyball) is in fifth place with 279 181 followers – she could potentially earn $3,827 CAD (=$2,792 USD) for a sponsored Instagram post and she is expected to get $15,000 CAD from the AEF for her silver.
The Olympic athletes who represented Canada, their following numbers and potential earnings can be found in the tables below:
The top 15:
|Ranking
|Name
|Sport
|Instagram Followers (15th of August)
|Potential earnings per sponsored IG Post (CAD)
|Medal won
|Medal Prize Money (CAD)
|1.
|Alysha Newman
|Pole Vault
|738,949
|$10,129
|Bronze
|$10,000
|2.
|Félix Auger-Aliassime
|Tennis (Mixed Doubles)
|552,149
|$7,568
|Bronze
|$10,000
|3.
|Andre De Grasse
|Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
|423,429
|$5,804
|Gold
|$20,000
|4.
|Summer McIntosh
|Swimming
|316,442
|$4,337
|Gold (3) & Silver
|$75,000
|5.
|Brandie Wilkerson
|Beach Volleyball
|279,181
|$3,827
|Silver
|$15,000
|6.
|Philip Kim
|Breaking
|178,806
|$2,451
|Gold
|$15,000
|7.
|Melissa Humana-Paredes
|Beach Volleyball
|163,572
|$2,242
|Silver
|$15,000
|8.
|Camryn Rogers
|Athletics (Women’s Hammer Throw)
|138,548
|$1,899
|Gold
|$20,000
|9.
|Jerome Blake
|Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
|108,496
|$1,487
|Gold
|$20,000
|10.
|Christa Deguchi
|Judo (Women’s 57kg)
|91,329
|$1,252
|Gold
|$20,000
|11.
|Aaron Brown
|Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
|85,977
|$1,178
|Gold
|$20,000
|12.
|Skylar Park
|Taekwondo (Women’s 57kg)
|68,269
|$936
|Bronze
|$10,000
|13.
|Marco Arop
|Athletics (Men’s 800m)
|59,100
|$810
|Silver
|$15,000
|14.
|Nathan Zsombor-Murray
|Diving (Men’s Synchronized 10m)
|41,303
|$566
|Bronze
|$10,000
|15.
|Maude Charron
|Weightlifting (Women’s 59kg)
|39,857
|$546
|Silver
|$15,000
The remaining athletes & the methodology can be found below.
|Ranking
|Name
|Sport
|Instagram Followers (15th of August)
|Potential earnings per sponsored IG Post (CAD)
|Medal won
|Medal Prize Money (CAD)
|16.
|Gabriela Dabrowski
|Tennis (Mixed Doubles)
|36,016
|$494
|Bronze
|$10,000
|17.
|Kylie Masse
|Swimming (Women’s 200m Backstroke)
|35,936
|$493
|Bronze
|$10,000
|18.
|Josh Liendo
|Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)
|23,193
|$318
|Silver
|$15,000
|19.
|Ethan Katzberg
|Athletics (Men’s Hammer Throw)
|21,350
|$293
|Gold
|$20,000
|20.
|Piper Logan
|Rugby Sevens
|17,785
|$244
|Silver
|$15,000
|21.
|Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|12,025
|$165
|Silver
|$15,000
|22.
|Rylan Wiens
|Diving (Men’s Synchronized 10m)
|11,158
|$153
|Bronze
|$10,000
|23.
|Charity Williams
|Rugby Sevens
|10,437
|$143
|Silver
|$15,000
|24.
|Olivia Apps
|Rugby Sevens
|10,301
|$141
|Silver
|$15,000
|25.
|Brendon Rodney
|Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
|9,230
|$127
|Gold
|$20,000
|26.
|Avalon Wasteneys
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|8,688
|$119
|Silver
|$15,000
|27.
|Krissy Scurfield
|Rugby Sevens
|8,266
|$113
|Silver
|$15,000
|28.
|Ilya Kharun
|Swimming (Men’s 200m Butterfly)
|7,750
|$106
|Bronze
|$10,000
|29.
|Ilya Kharun
|Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)
|7,750
|$106
|Bronze
|$10,000
|30.
|Eleanor Harvey
|Fencing (Women’s Individual Foil)
|6,849
|$94
|Bronze
|$10,000
|31.
|Sophiane Méthot
|Gymnastics (Women’s Trampoline)
|6,666
|$91
|Bronze
|$10,000
|32.
|Florence Symonds
|Rugby Sevens
|6,383
|$87
|Silver
|$15,000
|33.
|Katie Vincent
|Canoe/Kayak (Women’s C-1 200m)
|6,217
|$85
|Gold
|$20,000
|34.
|Kristen Kit
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|4,315
|$59
|Silver
|$15,000
|35.
|Fancy Bermudez
|Rugby Sevens
|4,278
|$59
|Silver
|$15,000
|36.
|Alysha Corrigan
|Rugby Sevens
|4,187
|$57
|Silver
|$15,000
|37.
|Wyatt Sanford
|Boxing (Men’s 63.5kg)
|4,215
|$58
|Bronze
|$10,000
|38.
|Caileigh Filmer
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|4,105
|$56
|Silver
|$15,000
|39.
|Asia Hogan-Rochester
|Rugby Sevens
|3,759
|$52
|Silver
|$15,000
|40.
|Abigail Dent
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|3,334
|$46
|Silver
|$15,000
|41.
|Keyara Wardley
|Rugby Sevens
|2,998
|$41
|Silver
|$15,000
|42.
|Maya Meschkuleit
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|2,484
|$34
|Silver
|$15,000
|43.
|Caroline Crossley
|Rugby Sevens
|2,193
|$30
|Silver
|$15,000
|44.
|Sloan MacKenzie
|Canoe/Kayak (Women’s C-2 500m)
|2,152
|$29
|Bronze
|$10,000
|45.
|Sydney Payne
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|2,050
|$28
|Silver
|$15,000
|46.
|Kristina Walker
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|1,952
|$27
|Silver
|$15,000
|47.
|Carissa Norsten
|Rugby Sevens
|1,813
|$25
|Silver
|$15,000
|48.
|Jessica Sevick
|Rowing (Women’s Eight)
|1,446
|$20
|Silver
|$15,000
|49.
|Chloe Daniels
|Rugby Sevens
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Silver
|$15,000
METHODOLOGY
Instagram followers of athletes representing Canada at the 2024 Olympics were collected following the conclusion of the competition
If an athlete’s account was unknown / made private / unavailable, their following was marked as Unknown
The earnings per sponsored Instagram post were calculated with an industry-accepted standard of 10 US dollars per 1000 followers (and subsequently adjusted to CAD), but the figures can differ based on individual negotiations
The expected earnings for Olympic medals for Canadian winners were counted based on figures available on Olympic.ca, referring to what is paid to the athletes by Canadian Olympic Committee Athlete Excellence Fund (AEF) – as of 2024, it shall be CAD $20,000 for a gold medal, CAD $15,000 for a silver medal and CAD $10,000 for a bronze medal