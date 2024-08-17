Sloan MacKenzzie and Katie Vincent won bronze in the C-2, 500 metre at the Paris 2024 Olympics. That shows all the hard work and dedication the two put in paid off, MacKenzie said in an interview with The Laker News. (Vera Buscu photo/Canoe Kayak Canada FB)

From a press release

WINDSOR JUNCTION/KENNETCOOK: Two Canadian Olympians from East Hants and Windsor Junction that medalled at the Paris 2024 Olympics could earn some extra money through sponsored social media posts on Instagram.

Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook and Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction both earned bronze medals for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sanford won in boxing and MacKenzie in C-2, 500 metres with partner Katie Vincent.

According to an analysis from CanadaSportsBetting.ca, the two could have earned a little extra based on their social media accounts.

In a release, the analysts say that after the 2024 Olympics concluded, they collected and analyzed social media accounts of the Canadian Olympic winners to find out who are the athletes with the largest Instagram following. 

With his 4,215 followers on Instagram as of Aug. 15, Sanford could have earned $58 in sponsored social media posts.

It placed him 37th on the list of Canadian athletes

Meanwhile, MacKenzie with 2,152 followers would have been able to earn $29 through social media sponsored posts.

That has her at 44th place out of 49 athletes on the list.

Vincent, MacKenzie’s teammate in C-2, was only listed on the list for her C-1, 200 metres gold medal.

With 6,217 followers, she could earn $85 extra through sponsored social media posts.

CanadaSportsBetting.ca said they also tried to find out how much they could potentially earn from sponsored posts on Instagram in comparison to how much they should get paid from the Athlete Excellence Fund for their medals. 

According to the results of our analysis: 

  • Alysha Newman (Bronze medal winner, Pole Vault) is the Canadian Olympic winner with the largest Instagram following – she has over 738 949 followers and she could potentially earn $10,129 CAD (=$7,389 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post; in comparison, Newman is expected to get $10,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for her bronze medal
  • Félix Auger-Aliassime (Bronze medal winner, Tennis Mixed Doubles) is in second place with 552 000 followers – he could potentially earn $7,568 CAD (= $5,521 USD) per a sponsored post and just like Newman, he is expected to get $10,000 CAD from AEF for his bronze medal
  • Andre De Grasse (Gold, 4x100m Relay) is in third place with 423 429 followers – he could potentially earn $5,804 CAD (=$4,234 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post ; in comparison, De Grasse is expected to get $20,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for his gold medal
  • Summer McIntosh (3 Gold + 1 Silver, Swimming events) is in fourth place with 316 442 followers – she could potentially earn $4,337 CAD (=$3,164 USD) and she is expected to get $75,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for all of her medals
  • Brandie Wilkerson (Silver, Beach Volleyball) is in fifth place with 279 181 followers – she could potentially earn $3,827 CAD (=$2,792 USD) for a sponsored Instagram post and she is expected to get $15,000 CAD from the AEF for her silver.

The Olympic athletes who represented Canada, their following numbers and potential earnings can be found in the tables below: 

The top 15: 

RankingNameSportInstagram Followers (15th of August)Potential earnings per sponsored IG Post (CAD)Medal wonMedal Prize Money (CAD)
1.Alysha NewmanPole Vault738,949$10,129Bronze$10,000
2.Félix Auger-AliassimeTennis (Mixed Doubles)552,149$7,568Bronze$10,000
3.Andre De GrasseAthletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)423,429$5,804Gold$20,000
4.Summer McIntoshSwimming316,442$4,337Gold (3) & Silver$75,000
5.Brandie WilkersonBeach Volleyball279,181$3,827Silver$15,000
6.Philip KimBreaking178,806$2,451Gold$15,000
7.Melissa Humana-ParedesBeach Volleyball163,572$2,242Silver$15,000
8.Camryn RogersAthletics (Women’s Hammer Throw)138,548$1,899Gold$20,000
9.Jerome BlakeAthletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)108,496$1,487Gold$20,000
10.Christa DeguchiJudo (Women’s 57kg)91,329$1,252Gold$20,000
11.Aaron BrownAthletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)85,977$1,178Gold$20,000
12.Skylar ParkTaekwondo (Women’s 57kg)68,269$936Bronze$10,000
13.Marco AropAthletics (Men’s 800m)59,100$810Silver$15,000
14.Nathan Zsombor-MurrayDiving (Men’s Synchronized 10m)41,303$566Bronze$10,000
15.Maude CharronWeightlifting (Women’s 59kg)39,857$546Silver$15,000
     

The remaining athletes & the methodology can be found below.

RankingNameSportInstagram Followers (15th of August)Potential earnings per sponsored IG Post (CAD)Medal wonMedal Prize Money (CAD)
16.Gabriela DabrowskiTennis (Mixed Doubles)36,016$494Bronze$10,000
17.Kylie MasseSwimming (Women’s 200m Backstroke)35,936$493Bronze$10,000
18.Josh LiendoSwimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)23,193$318Silver$15,000
19.Ethan KatzbergAthletics (Men’s Hammer Throw)21,350$293Gold$20,000
20.Piper LoganRugby Sevens17,785$244Silver$15,000
21.Kasia Gruchalla-WesierskiRowing (Women’s Eight)12,025$165Silver$15,000
22.Rylan WiensDiving (Men’s Synchronized 10m)11,158$153Bronze$10,000
23.Charity WilliamsRugby Sevens10,437$143Silver$15,000
24.Olivia AppsRugby Sevens10,301$141Silver$15,000
25.Brendon RodneyAthletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay)9,230$127Gold$20,000
26.Avalon WasteneysRowing (Women’s Eight)8,688$119Silver$15,000
27.Krissy ScurfieldRugby Sevens8,266$113Silver$15,000
28.Ilya KharunSwimming (Men’s 200m Butterfly)7,750$106Bronze$10,000
29.Ilya KharunSwimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)7,750$106Bronze$10,000
30.Eleanor HarveyFencing (Women’s Individual Foil)6,849$94Bronze$10,000
31.Sophiane MéthotGymnastics (Women’s Trampoline)6,666$91Bronze$10,000
32.Florence SymondsRugby Sevens6,383$87Silver$15,000
33.Katie VincentCanoe/Kayak (Women’s C-1 200m)6,217$85Gold$20,000
34.Kristen KitRowing (Women’s Eight)4,315$59Silver$15,000
35.Fancy BermudezRugby Sevens4,278$59Silver$15,000
36.Alysha CorriganRugby Sevens4,187$57Silver$15,000
37.Wyatt SanfordBoxing (Men’s 63.5kg)4,215$58Bronze$10,000
38.Caileigh FilmerRowing (Women’s Eight)4,105$56Silver$15,000
39.Asia Hogan-RochesterRugby Sevens3,759$52Silver$15,000
40.Abigail DentRowing (Women’s Eight)3,334$46Silver$15,000
41.Keyara WardleyRugby Sevens2,998$41Silver$15,000
42.Maya MeschkuleitRowing (Women’s Eight)2,484$34Silver$15,000
43.Caroline CrossleyRugby Sevens2,193$30Silver$15,000
44.Sloan MacKenzieCanoe/Kayak (Women’s C-2 500m)2,152$29Bronze$10,000
45.Sydney PayneRowing (Women’s Eight)2,050$28Silver$15,000
46.Kristina WalkerRowing (Women’s Eight)1,952$27Silver$15,000
47.Carissa NorstenRugby Sevens1,813$25Silver$15,000
48.Jessica SevickRowing (Women’s Eight)1,446$20Silver$15,000
49.Chloe DanielsRugby SevensUnknownUnknownSilver$15,000

METHODOLOGY

Instagram followers of athletes representing Canada at the 2024 Olympics were collected following the conclusion of the competition 

If an athlete’s account was unknown / made private / unavailable, their following was marked as Unknown

The earnings per sponsored Instagram post were calculated with an industry-accepted standard of 10 US dollars per 1000 followers (and subsequently adjusted to CAD), but the figures can differ based on individual negotiations 

The expected earnings for Olympic medals for Canadian winners were counted based on figures available on Olympic.ca, referring to what is paid to the athletes by Canadian Olympic Committee Athlete Excellence Fund (AEF) – as of 2024, it shall be CAD $20,000 for a gold medal, CAD $15,000 for a silver medal and CAD $10,000 for a bronze medal

