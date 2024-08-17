From a press release

WINDSOR JUNCTION/KENNETCOOK: Two Canadian Olympians from East Hants and Windsor Junction that medalled at the Paris 2024 Olympics could earn some extra money through sponsored social media posts on Instagram.

Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook and Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction both earned bronze medals for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sanford won in boxing and MacKenzie in C-2, 500 metres with partner Katie Vincent.

According to an analysis from CanadaSportsBetting.ca, the two could have earned a little extra based on their social media accounts.

In a release, the analysts say that after the 2024 Olympics concluded, they collected and analyzed social media accounts of the Canadian Olympic winners to find out who are the athletes with the largest Instagram following.

ADVERTISEMENT:

With his 4,215 followers on Instagram as of Aug. 15, Sanford could have earned $58 in sponsored social media posts.

It placed him 37th on the list of Canadian athletes

Meanwhile, MacKenzie with 2,152 followers would have been able to earn $29 through social media sponsored posts.

That has her at 44th place out of 49 athletes on the list.

Vincent, MacKenzie’s teammate in C-2, was only listed on the list for her C-1, 200 metres gold medal.

With 6,217 followers, she could earn $85 extra through sponsored social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT:

CanadaSportsBetting.ca said they also tried to find out how much they could potentially earn from sponsored posts on Instagram in comparison to how much they should get paid from the Athlete Excellence Fund for their medals.

According to the results of our analysis:

Alysha Newman (Bronze medal winner, Pole Vault) is the Canadian Olympic winner with the largest Instagram following – she has over 738 949 followers and she could potentially earn $10,129 CAD (=$7,389 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post; in comparison, Newman is expected to get $10,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for her bronze medal

(Bronze medal winner, Pole Vault) is the Canadian Olympic winner with the largest Instagram following – she has over and she could potentially earn (=$7,389 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post; in comparison, Newman is expected to get from Athlete Excellence Fund for her bronze medal Félix Auger-Aliassime (Bronze medal winner, Tennis Mixed Doubles) is in second place with 552 000 followers – he could potentially earn $7,568 CAD (= $5,521 USD) per a sponsored post and just like Newman, he is expected to get $10,000 CAD from AEF for his bronze medal

(Bronze medal winner, Tennis Mixed Doubles) is in second place with – he could potentially earn (= $5,521 USD) per a sponsored post and just like Newman, he is expected to get from AEF for his bronze medal Andre De Grasse (Gold, 4x100m Relay) is in third place with 423 429 followers – he could potentially earn $5,804 CAD (=$4,234 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post ; in comparison, De Grasse is expected to get $20,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for his gold medal

(Gold, 4x100m Relay) is in third place with – he could potentially earn (=$4,234 USD) per a sponsored Instagram post ; in comparison, De Grasse is expected to get from Athlete Excellence Fund for his gold medal Summer McIntosh (3 Gold + 1 Silver, Swimming events) is in fourth place with 316 442 followers – she could potentially earn $4,337 CAD (=$3,164 USD) and she is expected to get $75,000 CAD from Athlete Excellence Fund for all of her medals

(3 Gold + 1 Silver, Swimming events) is in fourth place with – she could potentially earn CAD (=$3,164 USD) and she is expected to get from Athlete Excellence Fund for all of her medals Brandie Wilkerson (Silver, Beach Volleyball) is in fifth place with 279 181 followers – she could potentially earn $3,827 CAD (=$2,792 USD) for a sponsored Instagram post and she is expected to get $15,000 CAD from the AEF for her silver.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Olympic athletes who represented Canada, their following numbers and potential earnings can be found in the tables below:

The top 15:

Ranking Name Sport Instagram Followers (15th of August) Potential earnings per sponsored IG Post (CAD) Medal won Medal Prize Money (CAD) 1. Alysha Newman Pole Vault 738,949 $10,129 Bronze $10,000 2. Félix Auger-Aliassime Tennis (Mixed Doubles) 552,149 $7,568 Bronze $10,000 3. Andre De Grasse Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay) 423,429 $5,804 Gold $20,000 4. Summer McIntosh Swimming 316,442 $4,337 Gold (3) & Silver $75,000 5. Brandie Wilkerson Beach Volleyball 279,181 $3,827 Silver $15,000 6. Philip Kim Breaking 178,806 $2,451 Gold $15,000 7. Melissa Humana-Paredes Beach Volleyball 163,572 $2,242 Silver $15,000 8. Camryn Rogers Athletics (Women’s Hammer Throw) 138,548 $1,899 Gold $20,000 9. Jerome Blake Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay) 108,496 $1,487 Gold $20,000 10. Christa Deguchi Judo (Women’s 57kg) 91,329 $1,252 Gold $20,000 11. Aaron Brown Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay) 85,977 $1,178 Gold $20,000 12. Skylar Park Taekwondo (Women’s 57kg) 68,269 $936 Bronze $10,000 13. Marco Arop Athletics (Men’s 800m) 59,100 $810 Silver $15,000 14. Nathan Zsombor-Murray Diving (Men’s Synchronized 10m) 41,303 $566 Bronze $10,000 15. Maude Charron Weightlifting (Women’s 59kg) 39,857 $546 Silver $15,000

ADVERTISEMENT:

The remaining athletes & the methodology can be found below.

Ranking Name Sport Instagram Followers (15th of August) Potential earnings per sponsored IG Post (CAD) Medal won Medal Prize Money (CAD) 16. Gabriela Dabrowski Tennis (Mixed Doubles) 36,016 $494 Bronze $10,000 17. Kylie Masse Swimming (Women’s 200m Backstroke) 35,936 $493 Bronze $10,000 18. Josh Liendo Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly) 23,193 $318 Silver $15,000 19. Ethan Katzberg Athletics (Men’s Hammer Throw) 21,350 $293 Gold $20,000 20. Piper Logan Rugby Sevens 17,785 $244 Silver $15,000 21. Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski Rowing (Women’s Eight) 12,025 $165 Silver $15,000 22. Rylan Wiens Diving (Men’s Synchronized 10m) 11,158 $153 Bronze $10,000 23. Charity Williams Rugby Sevens 10,437 $143 Silver $15,000 24. Olivia Apps Rugby Sevens 10,301 $141 Silver $15,000 25. Brendon Rodney Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay) 9,230 $127 Gold $20,000 26. Avalon Wasteneys Rowing (Women’s Eight) 8,688 $119 Silver $15,000 27. Krissy Scurfield Rugby Sevens 8,266 $113 Silver $15,000 28. Ilya Kharun Swimming (Men’s 200m Butterfly) 7,750 $106 Bronze $10,000 29. Ilya Kharun Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly) 7,750 $106 Bronze $10,000 30. Eleanor Harvey Fencing (Women’s Individual Foil) 6,849 $94 Bronze $10,000 31. Sophiane Méthot Gymnastics (Women’s Trampoline) 6,666 $91 Bronze $10,000 32. Florence Symonds Rugby Sevens 6,383 $87 Silver $15,000 33. Katie Vincent Canoe/Kayak (Women’s C-1 200m) 6,217 $85 Gold $20,000 34. Kristen Kit Rowing (Women’s Eight) 4,315 $59 Silver $15,000 35. Fancy Bermudez Rugby Sevens 4,278 $59 Silver $15,000 36. Alysha Corrigan Rugby Sevens 4,187 $57 Silver $15,000 37. Wyatt Sanford Boxing (Men’s 63.5kg) 4,215 $58 Bronze $10,000 38. Caileigh Filmer Rowing (Women’s Eight) 4,105 $56 Silver $15,000 39. Asia Hogan-Rochester Rugby Sevens 3,759 $52 Silver $15,000 40. Abigail Dent Rowing (Women’s Eight) 3,334 $46 Silver $15,000 41. Keyara Wardley Rugby Sevens 2,998 $41 Silver $15,000 42. Maya Meschkuleit Rowing (Women’s Eight) 2,484 $34 Silver $15,000 43. Caroline Crossley Rugby Sevens 2,193 $30 Silver $15,000 44. Sloan MacKenzie Canoe/Kayak (Women’s C-2 500m) 2,152 $29 Bronze $10,000 45. Sydney Payne Rowing (Women’s Eight) 2,050 $28 Silver $15,000 46. Kristina Walker Rowing (Women’s Eight) 1,952 $27 Silver $15,000 47. Carissa Norsten Rugby Sevens 1,813 $25 Silver $15,000 48. Jessica Sevick Rowing (Women’s Eight) 1,446 $20 Silver $15,000 49. Chloe Daniels Rugby Sevens Unknown Unknown Silver $15,000

ADVERTISEMENT;

METHODOLOGY

Instagram followers of athletes representing Canada at the 2024 Olympics were collected following the conclusion of the competition

If an athlete’s account was unknown / made private / unavailable, their following was marked as Unknown

The earnings per sponsored Instagram post were calculated with an industry-accepted standard of 10 US dollars per 1000 followers (and subsequently adjusted to CAD), but the figures can differ based on individual negotiations

The expected earnings for Olympic medals for Canadian winners were counted based on figures available on Olympic.ca, referring to what is paid to the athletes by Canadian Olympic Committee Athlete Excellence Fund (AEF) – as of 2024, it shall be CAD $20,000 for a gold medal, CAD $15,000 for a silver medal and CAD $10,000 for a bronze medal