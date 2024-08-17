HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Switzerland’s stunning landscapes, charming cities and cultural richness will be closer than ever next summer with the arrival of Edelweiss’ new non-stop Halifax – Zurich route.

A new airline partner for Halifax Stanfield International Airport (Halifax Stanfield), Edelweiss is a Swiss airline that operates out of Zurich Airport, connecting Switzerland to popular vacation spots in Europe and long-haul destinations in North America, the Caribbean, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Edelweiss is a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which is part of the Lufthansa Group. Edelweiss is named after the Edelweiss flower, which is a symbol of the Swiss Alps, reflecting the airline’s Swiss heritage and commitment to quality.

“We’re delighted to welcome Edelweiss as our newest airline partner and to add Zurich to our ever-growing list of transatlantic routes,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

“Edelweiss is known for its efficient, high-quality service, which aligns well with the welcoming and seamless airport experience Halifax Stanfield is known for. With a flight time of approximately seven hours, we can’t wait to welcome more Swiss and European visitors to Nova Scotia next summer.”

Halifax is just one of three Canadian cities to be served by Edelweiss.

The airline will operate its new non-stop Halifax – Zurich route twice weekly on its Airbus A340-300 aircraft, which comfortably seats 314 passengers in business and economy classes.

“The non-stop flight to Halifax provides our guests with a convenient starting point for exploring Atlantic Canada, an exciting travel destination,” says Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss. “This route ideally complements our popular flights to Calgary and Vancouver in Western Canada.

“Swiss visitors are known for their longer stays and greater economic contribution compared to other international travellers. We anticipate that this new route will bring over 4,000 visitors to Halifax each summer, generating an economic impact exceeding $20 million Canadian dollars for the region.

“At the same time, travellers from Atlantic Canada can now discover Switzerland more easily or take advantage of the excellent hub in Zurich to connect to almost anywhere in Europe and beyond.”

As a sister company of SWISS, Edelweiss benefits from the global network and resources of its parent company, including the opportunity for code sharing with Star Alliance partners, including Air Canada.

This affiliation allows it to offer a seamless travel experience for passengers connecting through Zurich and Halifax.

“We’re thrilled to see Edelweiss investing in air connections with Nova Scotia,” said Allan MacMaster, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Europe is an important market for our province and this new route will support business connections and help attract more visitors to Nova Scotia.”

Starting in 2025, Zurich will become the seventh transatlantic airport to be connected to Halifax Stanfield, with more than 30 flights set to operate weekly between Halifax and Europe during the summer season among six airlines.

A complete list of non-stop services at Halifax Stanfield can be found at www.halifaxstanfield.ca/non-stop.

To learn more about Edelweiss and book your flight, visit www.flyedelweiss.com or contact your

preferred travel agency.