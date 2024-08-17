DARTMOUTH: Letter, Stamp, and Postcard are receiving lots of love and care from the staff at the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Those are the names given to the three kittens found dropped into a Canada Post mailbox in Halifax earlier this week.

The Nova Scotia SPCA Enforcement Department is asking for the public’s assistance concerning the incident.

On Monday, August 12, a Canada Post letter carrier opened a mail drop bin outside 76 Regency Park Drive in Halifax and found three felines inside.

A five-month-old and two six-week-old kittens sustained minor injuries and are now safe in the care of the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Animal Protection Inspectors are actively investigating.

They are asking anyone who has information about the cats including their ownership, or persons seen in the area with cats over the weekend of Friday, August 9 through the morning of Monday, August 12, to call 1-888-703-7722 or email animals@spcans.ca.



“This kind of abuse is unacceptable,” says Nova Scotia SPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Kevin Strooband.



The Nova Scotia SPCA is here to help.

Learn about programs that can support families with surprise litters, pet food, and more.

Information can be found online at www.novascotiaspca.ca.