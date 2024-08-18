PHOTOS/VIDEO: Overwhelming response as LWF Hall re-opens

FALL RIVER: After two months closed for renovations, the LWF Community Hall re-opened to an overwhelming response.

The hall, located at 843 Fall River Road, reopened during the Fall River and Riverlake District Lions Club Wing Night on Aug. 15.

The renovations saw the hall become more accessible, a new look bar, an expanded seating area allowing for more people to be able to come enjoy wings or other events held at the facility, more bathroom space, and more.

Most people were wowed at the new look of the hall inside.

There was musical entertainment from three local bands, while Paul Adlakha and Sandra Carr both spoke about what the renovations meant for the community owned facility.

“This is a community volunteer operated facility that is meant to be for the community,” said Carr, noting residents do not pay any taxes for it.

Let’s see how the night, which saw the Lions serve double their usual number of wing night meals, went.

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon; HRM Mayoral candidate Waye Mason; Liberal candidate Elizabeth Booth; and MLA Brian Wong and federal Conservative candidate Dave Carroll all stopped by to enjoy some wings.

The crew from MRS Construction, who helped do the renovation work, also got to enjoy some wings inside the new look hall.

Video story sponsored by Sara Keyes – Royal LePage Atlantic

Video shot by Pat Healey

Video edited by Dagley Media

VIDEO:

Having wings eating in was back as the LWF Hall reopened. (Healey photo)

Many volunteers were helping out. (Healey photo)

The Shreenan family enjoyed the wings on re-opening night. (Healey photo)

Special wings for MRS Construction. (Healey photo)

Music at wing night. (Healey photo)

It was a party atmosphere for some as the LWF Hall re-opened. Here, these ladies raise their arms as Sweet Caroline is played by the band. (Healey photo)

More music at LWF Hall. (Healey photo)

John cooking up the wings in the Lions Club kitchen. (Healey photo)