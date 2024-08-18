Mastodon players earn U15 fast pitch nationals hardware

EAST HANTS: Five players on the U15 East Hants Mastodons are coming home with some tournament hardware.

The five were announced as recipients of the awards prior to their playoff game on Friday night in Quebec.

Picking up the awards were:

Tournament MVP- Cooper Singer.

Top pitcher – Dave Perrin

Top Hitter – Cam Isenor

All-Star outfielders – Aidan Stewart and Cam Isenor.

The Mastodons finished the round robin portion of nationals 5-1 (won-loss) earning them the number one seed and double life in the playoff round.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Submitted photo)