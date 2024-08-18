LOWER SACKVILLE: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to provide their feedback on new proposed land development regulations for the Sackville River and Little Sackville River Floodplains.

The proposed regulations have been developed to carry out the recommendations for development control as outlined in the 2017 Sackville Rivers Floodplain Study – Phase II report.

The mapping produced under this study was recently updated to account for changes that have taken place within the floodplains since 2017.

Residents are invited to attend these meetings to learn more about the proposed land development regulations and provide their input.

Public Meetings

Two public meetings will be held on each day listed below.

The first meeting on each day will take place from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., and the second meeting will take place from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21 – Bedford United Church, 1200 Bedford Highway, Bedford

– Bedford United Church, 1200 Bedford Highway, Bedford Wednesday, August 28 – Sackville Lions Club, 101 Old Beaver Bank Road, Lower Sackville

The first part of each meeting is designed to allow people to speak with staff, with presentations beginning at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

Following presentations, there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

For more information visit halifax.ca/sackvillefloodplain.