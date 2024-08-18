PORTERS LAKE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is investigating a fatal residential fire that occurred on Myra Rd. in Porters Lake.

On August 16, at approximately 10 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire, and EHS, responded to reports of a structure fire on Myra Rd.

When first responders arrived on scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the fire, the structure was completely destroyed.

One person was located deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Office of the Fire Marshall and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

RCMP say their thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.

File #: 2024-111982